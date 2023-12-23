Richardson restaurant holds Christmas toy giveaway for families in need

article

A Korean BBQ restaurant in Richardson gave away thousands of dollars’ worth of toys Saturday morning to families who need a little extra help this year.

The toy giveaway at BBQ Chicken allows families to have something for their kids this holiday season.

The store bought more than $10,000 worth of toys for this giveaway event.

Featured article

It’s something that the store franchisee said was important to him because of his upbringing.

"My mom was a single mom and she struggled to buy toys for us, and now that I’m a single father, I want to make sure that other kids have toys for their Christmas," Danny Doan said.

This is the first time the store has done this giveaway, and they hope to make it an annual way to give back.