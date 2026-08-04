Reward offered in Garland 17-year-old's shooting death
GARLAND, Texas - Garland police need help finding the person who shot and killed a 17-year-old at an apartment complex last month.
Garland Shooting
What's new:
Police on Tuesday identified the shooting victim as 17-year-old E’Lija Richardson.
They also announced a $5,000 reward for information that can lead to the arrest or indictment of the person who killed him.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-TIPS (8477) or www.garlandcrimestoppers.org.
Anonymous tips are welcome.
The backstory:
The deadly shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on July 17 at an apartment complex in the 300 block of River Fern Drive.
Responding officers found the victim with a gunshot wound inside an enclosed stairwell. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
Officers later learned that a second person had arrived at an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Detectives questioned whether that person may have been involved in the incident.
What we don't know:
It’s not clear whether police have linked the two gunshot victims.
The Source: The Garland Police Department provided details for this story.