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Reward offered in Garland 17-year-old's shooting death

By
FOX 4
Garland
Published August 4, 2026 5:13 PM CDT
Published August 4, 2026 5:13 PM CDT
article

17-year-old E’Lija Richardson was shot and killed on July 17 at an apartment complex on River Fern Drive.

The Brief

    • Garland police identified 17-year-old E’Lija Richardson as the victim of a fatal July 17 shooting in an enclosed apartment stairwell.
    • A $5,000 reward is being offered by authorities for any information that leads to the arrest or indictment of the suspect.
    • It remains unknown if police have linked a second gunshot victim who arrived at an area hospital shortly after Richardson's fatal shooting.

GARLAND, Texas - Garland police need help finding the person who shot and killed a 17-year-old at an apartment complex last month.

Garland Shooting

What's new:

Police on Tuesday identified the shooting victim as 17-year-old E’Lija Richardson. 

They also announced a $5,000 reward for information that can lead to the arrest or indictment of the person who killed him.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-TIPS (8477) or www.garlandcrimestoppers.org

Anonymous tips are welcome.

The backstory:

The deadly shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on July 17 at an apartment complex in the 300 block of River Fern Drive.

Responding officers found the victim with a gunshot wound inside an enclosed stairwell. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Officers later learned that a second person had arrived at an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Detectives questioned whether that person may have been involved in the incident.

Related

Garland apartment complex shooting leaves one man dead and another injured
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Garland apartment complex shooting leaves one man dead and another injured

Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left one man dead and another injured Friday night, authorities said.

What we don't know:

It’s not clear whether police have linked the two gunshot victims.

The Source: The Garland Police Department provided details for this story.

GarlandCrime and Public Safety