Reward increased for missing Fort Worth woman last seen at bingo hall

article

The reward is now higher in the case of a missing Fort Worth woman as the search for any sign of her continues.

Carolyn Riggins, 69, disappeared 11 weeks ago and was last seen July 11 at a bingo hall in Watauga where she’d won a large cash prize.

Police have been on the lookout for Riggins and her car, a 2002 tan Lincoln Town Car with a black top. The reward is now $5,000.

Investigators urge anyone who has seen Riggins or her vehicle to call police. The Texas license plate is CGB1453.

Riggins’ family is calling on volunteers to help with a weekend search that will begin at the Watauga Road Bingo Hall on Saturday morning.

RELATED: Search continues for Fort Worth woman last seen one month ago after winning bingo cash prize