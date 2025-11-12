Reunion Tower plans 10th Lone Star NYE Bash with drones and fireworks

article

Reunion Tower in Downtown Dallas will ring in the new year with the 10th annual Lone Star NYE celebration on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, featuring a dazzling mix of fireworks, drones, and light displays.

Drones, Fireworks, and 5,000 Effects

What we know:

"The Most Colorful Year Yet" theme depicts the event will include more than 5,000 pyrotechnic effects, a 259-LED light show, and 500 drones performing high-flying imagery over the Dallas skyline.

DFW-based company Sky Elements, who were finalists on America’s Got Talent and holders of multiple Guinness World Records, will return to orchestrate drone performances, while Pyrotecnico provides kinetic pyrotechnics including comets, mines, waterfalls, and zipper sequences around the Tower.

Livestream and Viewing Options

The event will be livestreamed on Reunion Tower’s social media pages, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, allowing viewers worldwide to participate.

What they're saying:

"We are excited to celebrate a decade of Lone Star NYE at Reunion Tower with a show that truly captures the energy and spirit of Dallas," said Dusti Groskreutz, president of Reunion Tower. "Every element, from the colors to the music, the drones to the fireworks, has been designed to surprise and delight viewers."

Dining and Exclusive NYE Parties

Dig deeper:

Guests can enjoy the celebration from inside the Michelin-recommended Crown Block at Reunion Tower, which is offering two exclusive New Year’s Eve dinner seating and the Crown Room NYE Ball 2026, featuring live DJ music, dancing, gourmet food, and cocktails.

While the Tower’s lawn will not be open for public viewing, the display can be seen from other vantage points across Dallas.

The History of Reunion Tower

The backstory:

Reunion Tower, owned by Hunt Realty Investments and managed by Reunion Tower Operations Co., opened in 2013 and features the city’s only indoor/outdoor observation deck at 470 feet above the ground. Crown Block specializes in steak, seafood, sushi, and plant-based cuisine, complemented by craft cocktails and an extensive wine list.

For more information on viewing locations, tickets, and reservations, visit reuniontower.com and crownblockdallas.com.