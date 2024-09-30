Reunion Tower to turn off its lights at night in October and November
DALLAS - Part of the Downtown Dallas skyline will be dark overnight during the month of October and November for a very good reason.
Reunion Tower plans to adjust its light show schedule between Oct. 14 and Nov. 17 to protect migrating birds.
The lights on the famous ball-shaped tower will be dimmer from sundown until 11 p.m. They’ll be turned off completely from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. each night and will come back on at 6 a.m. each morning.
Nearly two billion birds travel through Texas while migrating each fall and spring.
The lights can attract those birds, causing them to become disoriented or distracted. Occasionally, they collide with the illuminated buildings.
Reunion Tower said lowering its lights is a way to help protect the birds and the environment.
Despite being dimmer, the ball will still have fall-themed light shows in October, celebrating things like the Red River Showdown between Texas and Oklahoma, Red Ribbon Week, Dallas’ Dia de los Muertos parade, and Halloween.