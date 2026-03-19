Reunion Tower installing new lights this week

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The Brief Dallas' iconic Reunion Tower is getting new lights installed this week. These are the first light upgrades for the tower since 2012. You may see workers harnessed at the top of Reunion Tower this week installing the new lights.



You may see workers at the top of Reunion Tower this week as they install new lights to the Dallas landmark.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Reunion Tower workers

New lights at Reunion Tower

What we know:

The new lights being installed in Reunion Tower are the first light upgrades to the tower since 2012.

Installation will occur on Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

New Reunion Tower light

The new lights are brighter and have more bulbs than the previous lights, allowing for better color and white light. They are also lighter and feature an increased light diameter.

Nine miles of wiring will be used to install the lights, enough to stretch from downtown Dallas to Love Field.