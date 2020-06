article

The familiar lights of the Reunion Tower were turned off Tuesday night.

The iconic tower and ball went dark in support of the viral social media campaign #BlackOutTuesday.

The movement encourages people to listen and educate themselves on how they can help the black community.

It’s only the second time in 42 years that Reunion Tower has been dark.

The other was the night of the Dallas police ambush on July 7, 2016.