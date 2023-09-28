Expand / Collapse search

Reunion Tower to turn off its lights each night in October

Downtown Dallas
DALLAS - JANUARY 12: The Hyatt Regency Hotel and Reunion Tower at sunset on January 12, 2009 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

DALLAS - Part of the Downtown Dallas skyline will be dark overnight during the month of October for a very good reason.

Reunion Tower plans to adjust its light show schedule between Oct. 1 and Oct. 21 to protect migrating birds.

The lights on the famous ball-shaped tower will be dimmer from sundown until 11 p.m. They’ll be turned off completely from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. each night and will come back on at 6 a.m. each morning.

Nearly 2 million birds travel through Texas while migrating each fall and spring.

The lights can attract those birds, causing them to become disoriented or distracted. Occasionally they collide with the illuminated buildings. 

Reunion Tower said lowering its lights is a way to help protect the birds and the environment.

Despite being dimmer, the ball will still have fall-themed light shows in October featuring things like pumpkins, scary spiders, falling leaves, and area football teams.