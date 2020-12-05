Retired Southwest pilot mentors aviation photographer, gets picturesque sendoff in return

article

A retired pilot went out in style after the aviation photographer he mentored stunningly captured his final take-off.

Southwest Airlines tweeted the story on Saturday. The company posted breathtaking photos of Captain Ted Orris’s final takeoff with details of how the touching story came together.



Orris, 59, told FOX Television Stations back in 2015 then-teenager Ryan Patterson was on his plane during a stopover in Phoenix. He befriended Patterson after noticing him taking pictures of planes. Since then, the two have occasionally caught up when they ended up in the same cities. Orris credited Patterson with helping him to launch his social media pages on Instagram and Snapchat.

“When Ryan started going to college in Washington, D.C., I had a couple of overnights in Washington and we went to dinner,” Orris said.



Patterson would then become a professional aviation photographer.

When Patterson heard about Orris’s retirement, he devised a plan. Patterson arranged a helicopter so he could take pictures of Orris’ final takeoff at Raleigh-Durham Airport in North Carolina in late August.

“I could never imagine somebody going out of their way to that extent to do something,” Orris explained.



The photoshoot was beyond a success.



Patterson also posted the story on his Instagram page.

Orris graduated from Kent State University in 1983 and has flown for more than 40 years. He spent nearly 16 years with Southwest before taking an early retirement due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its devastating impact on the airline industry. He was aiming to retire at 65, the required age.

Orris, who currently lives in Orlando, said he and Ryan plan to meet up again in the coming months.



This story was reported from Los Angeles.