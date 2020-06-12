Restaurants in Texas allowed to expand capacity to 75%

Restaurants and bars in Texas can take another step toward normal operations.

The governor’s plan to reopen the state allows them to increase their capacity to up to 75% beginning on Friday.

Tables are still limited to 10 people and booths can only be used if there are partitions to separate guests from those in the next booth.

Bars can open to 50% capacity but all served guests must remain seated.

Valet services and video game areas are also allowed to operate again at bars and restaurants.