Restaurants dealing with those on both sides of mask debate

Texas restaurants are finding themselves in a no-win situation thanks to the end of Gov. Greg Abbott’s mask order.

Restaurant owners can no longer lean on that as the reason they require masks inside their business. And angry people on both sides of the debate seem to be taking it out on employees.

The company that owns Shell Shack and other restaurants in North Texas will not require masks for customers but will for workers.

"The employees are happy that we’re still doing that. As far as the customers go, we have seen on Facebook and all over people that are really shaming restaurants either way they’re going with it. They’re saying that we will allow our customers to pick and choose and we are still having the masks at the door for people who want to wear masks. And then we’ve also seen we’ll never step foot in your restaurant again," said Shell Shack President and CEO Dallas Hale.

The restaurants are asking customers to be patient as they make decisions and respect the choice of others.