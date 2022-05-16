Repo man shot while trying to repossess car: Arlington police

article

A man repossessing a car in Arlington was shot, and police are looking for the shooter.

Police say the victim, a man in his 50s, was hooking up a car at an apartment complex on Alexis Avenue near 360 and Green Oaks Boulevard on Monday around noon. It is not clear if there was a confrontation before the shooting.

A witness told police the gunman got into another car and took off. The victim suffered serious injuries.

Police also did not say if they have a description of the shooter.