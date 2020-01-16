Removal of trains at Children’s Medical Center Dallas on hold until plan for new location ironed out

article

The removal plans for the beloved trains at Children’s Medical Center Dallas are now on hold.

Leaders want to first have a definitive plan in place for the new location in the lobby.

Earlier, there was a public outcry after Children’s Health announced it would remove the trains to make room for a Starbucks.

The hospital later issued a statement that it would incorporate the trains in the lobby, but couldn’t say exactly how.

PREVIOUS STORY: Children’s Medical Center Dallas backpedals on train removal, promises display in updated lobby

Until then, the hospital will push back the public ceremony it was planning to allow people to see the trains one last time before they were moved.