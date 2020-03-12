Expand / Collapse search

Release date of ‘Fast and Furious 9’ pushed back a year amid coronavirus concerns: report

By Kelli Johnson
Published 
Updated 40 mins ago
Coronavirus
FOX 11 Los Angeles
article

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: (L-R) Tyrese Gibson, John Cena and Ludacris attend Universal Pictures Presents The Road To F9 Concert and Trailer Drop on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

LOS ANGELES - One of the most highly anticipated movies of the year has been pushed back due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, it was announced Thursday. 

The ninth installment of the “Fast & Furious” franchise was set hit theaters worldwide on May 22. “F9,” will now be released on May 22, 2021, Variety reported. 

RELATED: The latest news on the coronavirus

The movies within the franchise are consistent blockbusters. "The Fate of the Furious," which was released in 2017 made over $1.2 billion domestically. 

"F9," is filled with an all-star cast that includes Vin Diesel, Helen Mirren, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, and Cardi B. 

Watch the trailer for "F9" below:
 