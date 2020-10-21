Regional air carrier JSX to offer daily Dallas-to-Houston flights for $99

article

Jet service JSX will start offering daily flights between Dallas Love Field and Houston for as low as $99 starting next month.

The flights will start Nov. 20, for the start of the holiday travel season.

The airline’s Embraer 145 jets are configured with no middle seats, and can seat 30 people.

The Dallas-based regional air carrier says it offers free in-flight snacks and cocktails, two complimentary checked bags, and has a pet-friendly policy.

JSX relocated its headquarters from California to Dallas in 2018, and dubbed its flights “hop-on jet service.”