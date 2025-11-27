Refugees find community and hope at Dallas Thanksgiving celebration

The Brief A Dallas ministry, Gateway of Grace, held its 15th annual Thanksgiving celebration for roughly 350 refugees from 15 countries rebuilding their lives in North Texas. The event and the ministry were founded by Samira Page, an Iranian refugee, to offer community, job, and housing support to help families adjust to the U.S. This year's gathering was especially significant due to recent cuts to refugee admissions and a violent incident involving an Afghan native in Washington, D.C.



Many have fled war, violence or religious persecution in their home countries.

Now refugees rebuilding their lives in North Texas are finding support, and a sense of belonging, through a Dallas ministry led by a woman who once made that same journey.

A new tradition

What we know:

A tekiah blast from a shofar opened Gateway of Grace Ministries’ 15th annual Thanksgiving celebration this week, calling hundreds of refugees to attention for what many think would be their first experience of a distinctly American holiday.

Traditional Persian music welcomed roughly 350 attendees from 15 countries. The event was founded by Gateway of Grace’s executive director, Samira Page, who fled Iran 35 years ago and later started the nonprofit, and the dinner, in her own home.

"It has become this wonderful, amazing event where we can share the joy of Thanksgiving, the gratitude that we have and the gift of community," Page said.

Finding community and support

Dig deeper:

Gateway of Grace provides English classes, job assistance, housing support and fellowship for refugees arriving in Dallas. The Thanksgiving gathering is central to its mission of helping families adjust to life in the United States.

Local perspective:

Ali Hannarej, who came to Texas from Iran 16 months ago, said the event reflects the new beginning he has found here.

"I love it, especially here in Dallas, Texas. It’s nice," he said. "I have been able to start a new season in my life. I started working here. We were able to rent an apartment."

Hope amid policy shifts

Hannarej was among the 100,000 refugees admitted to the U.S. last year. The number dropped to a record low of 27,000 this year after Trump administration policy changes, including a suspension of new refugee application decisions in January and the State Department halting funding for resettlement groups.

"Families are anxious because they have experienced trauma, and that trauma can be triggered at any point," Page said. "This gathering is especially important this year to alleviate some of that anxiety."

As families gathered at the Thanksgiving tables, many reflected on gratitude and hope, the themes at the center of the holiday.

"For me, based on the grace I have tasted from our Lord Jesus, Thanksgiving is a reminder to be grateful for everything God has given us," Hannarej said.

"It is a day of hope," Page added. "It’s about generosity, compassion and loving our neighbor."

A message beyond violence

Big picture view:

The event came one day after two National Guardsmen were involved in a Washington, D.C., attack involving an Afghan refugee who arrived in 2021. President Donald Trump has ordered a review of all Afghans who entered the U.S. during the Biden administration. Roughly 3,000 Afghan refugees now live in North Texas.

Page said the violent act should not define the broader Afghan community.

"It was a despicable act, but that one person does not define who these Afghan refugees are," she said. "The Afghans we know give their life and have already sacrificed so much to serve and work for the good of this country."