Red River Rivalry guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the game

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The Brief The 97th consecutive Red River Rivalry between Texas and Oklahoma kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, at Cotton Bowl Stadium. State Fair parking lots and admission gates open at 7 a.m. on game day, and game tickets include admission to the fairgrounds. Officials advise fans to plan ahead for security screening, clear bag policies, DART transit delays, and stadium renovations.



Here is what you need to know ahead of the 97th consecutive Red River Rivalry between Texas and Oklahoma.

What we know:

Know Before You Go

Officials say attendees should plan to arrive early and allow extra time for traffic, parking, and security screening.

The State Fair of Texas will open early. Parking lots and admission gates will open at 7 a.m. on game day.

Game tickets include admission to the State Fair of Texas.

Game-goers should download their game tickets and save them to their phones before arriving in case of connectivity issues.

State Fair of Texas

Red River Rivalry Parking

Official State Fair parking lots are located at Gates 2, 5, 6, 8, 10, 11, 13, and 15. All gates will open at 7:00 a.m.

The Fair encourages fans to take exit 48A towards Haskell Avenue off I-30 for quicker parking lot access.

Rideshare (taxi, Uber, Lyft, Alto, etc.) drop-off and pick-up will be located at Gate 1, which is located at Gurley Ave & S. Haskell Ave. (4200 block of Gurley Avenue).

Schedule

7 a.m. - Admission gates, coupon booths, parking gates and hospitality centers will open

8 a.m. - Outdoor concessions, concessions inside the Tower Building Food Court, and the State Fair of Texas will open

9 a.m. - All exhibit buildings, outdoor exhibits, and indoor concessions (except the Tower Building, which opens earlier) will open

11:30 a.m. - Gates to the Cotton Bowl will open

2:30 p.m. - Kickoff

Image 1 of 4 ▼ State Fair of Texas

Cotton Bowl Stadium

Fans may enter through whichever gate is most convenient.

For seats in the newly renovated west tower (formerly press box), fans should go to the elevators on the sides of Gate A to have their tickets scanned.

Cotton Bowl Stadium has completed phase one of renovations.

While not all renovations are complete, the work done so far marks the first phase of enhancements, with additional updates planned for the future.

What is the bag policy for the Red River Rivalry game?

A clear bag policy is in effect for all events at Cotton Bowl Stadium within Fair Park. Visit BigTex.com/Sports for more details.

Post-Game Events

DJ Sober will perform on the Bud Light Stage at 7:30 p.m.

A firework show will happen at the Mattress Firm Illumination Sensation at 7:45 p.m.

DJ Trae Ned takes the ZiegenBock Stage at the Old Mill at 6:00 and 8:00 p.m.

Isaac Sloane performs at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. on the White Claw Spotlight Stage.

Paul Wall performs on the Chevrolet Main Stage in the historic Fair Park Coliseum at 7:45 p.m.

State Fair Midway rides and games will remain open after the game and throughout the evening

Fair officials say the Starlight Parade will not happen on Oct. 10 because of safety concerns.

The State Fair runs through Sunday, Oct. 18.