Red Power Ranger among 18 arrested in Texas PPP fraud case

The North Texas man who once played the Red Power Ranger on the iconic 1990s television show was among 18 people arrested in a federal Paycheck Protection Program fraud case.

Jason Geiger, who goes by the name Austin St. John, was one of 18 people indicted Thursday on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

According to federal prosecutors, the McKinney actor and others from both North Texas and Florida "executed a scheme to defraud lenders and the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program."

They include:

Michael Lewayne Hill, a/k/a Tank, 47, of Mineral Wells;

Andrew Charles Moran, 43, of Lewisville;

Peter Keovongphet, a/k/a Lil’ Pete, 34, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL;

Ty Alan Burkhart, 34, of Frisco;

Jason Lawrence Geiger, a/k/a Austin St. John a/k/a the Red Power Ranger, 47, of McKinney;

Eric Reed Marascio, a/k/a Phoenix Marcon, 50, of Allen;

Christopher Lee McElfresh, 43, of Frisco;

Cord Dean Newman, 44, of Homosassa, FL;

Elmer Omar Ayala, 45, of Midlothian;

Gregory Fitzgerald Hatley, Jr., 38, of Allen;

Alexander Eric Cortesano, 52, of Dallas;

Arthur Atik Pongtaratik, 33, of Carrollton;

Miles Justin Urias, 34, of Richardson;

Fabian C. Hernandez, 44, of Lake Alfred, FL;

Daniel Lee Warren, 33, address unknown;

Rajaa Bensellam, 49, of Allen;

Hadi Mohammed Taffal, 50, of Allen; and

Jonathon James Spencer, a/k/a Spence, 33, of Rowlett

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Hill and Morgan were the masterminds behind the scheme.

Hill allegedly recruited people to use existing businesses or create businesses to apply for PPP funding. Morgan then helped with the paperwork and fabricated documents.

"Once in receipt of the fraudulently obtained funds, the defendants did not use the money as intended, such as to pay employee salaries, cover fixed debt or utility payments, or continue health care benefits for employees. Instead, the defendants typically paid Hill and Moran, transferred money to their personal accounts, and spent the funds on various personal purchases," a news release states.

The defendants are accused of misusing at least $3.5 million from at least 16 fraudulent loans and could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

St. John is best known for his role as Jason Lee Scott on "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers." He appeared on the show in 1993 but left after the second season.

According to the Huffington Post, he was set to appear at a convention this weekend but will not make it "due to unforeseen personal obligations."