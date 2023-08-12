Red Oak community mourning loss of cousins who died in crash days before school started

The families of two Red Oak ISD students are mourning the loss of two cousins just a few days before the new school year.

Denise Gonzalez, 17, and Emily Alaniz, 15, died in a car crash Thursday.

The cousins went to Red Oak High School, which starts school on Wednesday, to pick up one of their schedules.

After a few hours, and when the girls didn’t return home, that’s when the family started to worry.

When they went looking for the girls, that’s when they came upon the crash on Stagecoach Drive, off of Pierce Road, in Red Pak.

Police have not confirmed if speed or any other distractions played a role in the crash.

The family said the state trooper told them they believe Gonzalez lost control of the car and hit a fence with a light pole and a tree.

The family said the state trooper told them the girls died on impact.

Now they want to raise awareness for others to be careful on that road.

"Two very loved persons. Two very beautiful girls, innocent souls. I feel if the road, if there were other precautions there or signs there, there are signs now, but there wasn’t then. There’s no one guiding traffic or sign of loose gravel or signs to slow the limit. If those were there, I feel that the girls would still be here today," Gonzalez’s sister, Estrella Torres, said.

The family said several neighbors have complained about that road to the county.

FOX 4 reached out to county commissioner, but we haven’t heard back yet.

Red Oak High School will have grief counselors available at school for students who need it.