Red Cross now testing donors for COVID-19 antibodies

The American Red Cross said it will begin testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

The tests will be conducted on whole blood donations and components like platelets and plasma.

Coronavirus antibodies show up if someone once had the virus, even if they did not have symptoms.

The need for blood is urgent with many donors staying away now for fear of contracting COVID-19.

One donor told FOX 4 the test will give her peace of mind because her mother is at high risk.

“I’ve literally been in quarantine since March. So this is like the fifth time in months that I’ve really gone out of the house in order to avoid exposing her because I still live with her,” Anai Perez said.

The antibody results are usually available in about a week.

For more information or to make an appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org or ww2.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/centers.