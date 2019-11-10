Recovery efforts continue for missing airman from Dallas

article

An airman who is presumed dead in a parachute training exercise off Florida's Panhandle has been identified as a Dallas native.

The U.S. Air Force says recovery efforts are still underway for Staff Sgt. Cole Condiff, 29, who was a special tactics combat controller with 24th Special Operations Wing, part of the Air Force Special Operations Command.

The Sachse High School graduate was stationed in Hurlburt Field, Florida.

On Tuesday morning, Condiff fell into the Gulf of Mexico south of Hurlburt Field while performing a static-line jump from a C-130 aircraft. A military news release described what happened as an "unplanned parachute departure."

Crews spent more than 130 hours on scene and searched more than 4,909 square-nautical miles, but were unable to find him.

The Air Force is investigating what happened.

Condiff leaves behind his wife and two daughters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report