Recipe: K.C. smoked brisket Cubano dip

For football fans, the biggest game of the year also means it time to feast on some fantastic food.

Kansas City is known for some of the country’s best barbeque, while Tampa is home to the famous Cuban sandwich. So to celebrate the Super Bowl matchup between the Chiefs and the Bucs, Dr. BBQ created a perfect mashup recipe, a smoked brisket Cubano dip.

And if you're a Tom Brady fan, Dr. BBQ says, feel free to add a little crumbled "GOAT" cheese to the top of the dip.

INGREDIENTS:

2 8-oz cream cheese at room temp

¼ cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons yellow mustard

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ cup chopped dill pickles

3 cups shredded Swiss cheese, divided

2 cups chopped smoked brisket

1 cup chopped ham

1 cup chopped salami

Paprika (optional)

Sliced Cuban bread

Advertisement

INSTRUCTIONS:

Prepare the grill or oven to cook indirect at 325. In a large bowl mix together the cream cheese, mayonnaise, mustard and black pepper. Add the pickles and 2 cups of the Swiss cheese. Mix well. Add the brisket, ham and salami and mix until well blended. Transfer the dip into a grill-safe baking pan that has been coated with vegetable spray. Spread it out evenly and smooth the top. Sprinkle the remaining Swiss cheese evenly over the top. Sprinkle with paprika to help browning if desired. Place in the grill or oven and cook until hot and bubbly, about 1 hour. Serve immediately with the bread.

Makes about 10 servings

