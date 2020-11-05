Recipe: Cheesy crab quesadillas

In San Francisco, restaurants all across the city specialize in seafood. And in Green Bay, the easiest way to please is by adding some cheese.

That inspired Dr. BBQ to fire up the grill and create a snack that's worthy of tonight's contest between the Packers and 49ers on Thursday Night Football.

If you're not a fan of crab, Dr. BBQ says you can easily substitute with steak or chicken or you could grill up some peppers and make it a veggie quesadilla.

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup lump crab meat

1 roma tomato, seeded and diced

¼ cup small diced red onion

1 or 2 jalapenos, seeded and cut into small dice

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

Six 10” flour tortillas

3 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend

Vegetable oil

Guacamole

Salsa

Advertisement

INSTRUCTIONS:

Prepare a griddle to cook at medium heat. In a medium bowl, combine the crab, tomato, onion, jalapeno, and cilantro. Mix well breaking up the crab a little if necessary. Using half of the cheese, divide it evenly among the tortillas placing it on one half of the surface. Top with the crab mixture dividing it evenly. Top with the remaining cheese. Fold the tortillas in half and press lightly. Put a little oil on the griddle, then add the quesadillas. Cook until golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip and cook until golden brown on the second side and the cheese is all melted. Remove to a cutting board and cut them in half. Garnish with a little more chopped cilantro. Serve with guacamole and salsa on the side.

Makes 6 servings

