Recipe: Bacon-wrapped hot chicken bites

There's an old saying: "Everything’s better with bacon." And if you believe that's true, then Dr. BBQ has got the perfect recipe for you to celebrate tonight’s Thursday Night Football matchup.

If the hot sauce is a little too spicy for your taste, you can always go with straight barbeque sauce or even one of those Asian sweet-and-sour sauces.

INGREDIENTS:

12 pieces of boneless skinless chicken breast, about two bites each

12 slices bacon (not thick cut)

Toothpicks or skewers

½ cup Frank’s Red Hot or your favorite hot sauce

¼ cup melted butter

1 tablespoon barbecue sauce

Ranch dressing

Celery sticks

Crusty bread

INSTRUCTIONS:

Prepare the grill or oven to cook indirect at 350. Wrap a slice of bacon around each piece of chicken covering as much of the surface as possible. Secure with an upright toothpick or skewer. Place them directly on the grill or use a perforated pan that has been sprayed with vegetable spray. If you’re cooking in the oven use a sprayed baking sheet. Cook until the bacon is golden brown, and the chicken is cooked to an internal temp of at least 160, about 30 minutes or longer depending on your grill. Meanwhile in a medium bowl, combine the hot sauce, melted butter and barbecue sauce. Mix well. When the chicken is done, remove from the grill and immediately dunk each piece in the hot sauce mixture, then directly to a serving plate. Serve with ranch dressing, celery sticks and crusty bread on the side.

Makes about 6 servings

