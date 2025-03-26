TSA urges travelers to get Real ID as deadline approaches

The Brief The new enhanced Real ID will be required at TSA checkpoints on May 7. If you have renewed your driver's license or state ID since 2016, you are likely Real ID compliant. About 20 percent of Americans don't have a Real ID, according to TSA estimates.



Americans could soon be turned away at TSA checkpoints across the country come early May as an enhanced form of identification will be required in several states.

About 20 percent of Americans don’t have a Real ID, according to the TSA.

Real ID Deadline

Why you should care:

On May 7th, be prepared to show an enhanced form of identification to TSA agents.

If you renewed your driver's license or state ID in 2016 or after, then you are likely Real ID compliant.

The Real ID driver’s license and identification card have a small star in the upper right corner to indicate that the license meets federal regulations that establish minimum security standards.

Examples of a Real ID

If a driver’s license is not Real ID compliant, travelers will need another form of approved identification, such as a passport to board their flight or enter a secure federal facility or military base.

This new mandate does not impact international travel as the TSA only operates in the United States.

This new TSA procedure is supposed to make the process quicker and more secure.

Texans in need of a Real ID are urged to make their appointment with the DMV now.

What they're saying:

"All of our social media platforms on TSA we’re really pushing information, knowledge and where to go to get your Real ID," said TSA spokesperson Patricia Mancha. "There may be a wait of days, weeks and even months, so don't wait until May 5th to make an appointment because you have a flight on May 7th."

"That's something that would ease anxiety, knowing that you can get to the airport and fly through that's something that would be huge," said Dallas Love Field traveler Ben Houk.

Digital ID scanners

Other Security Enhancements:

The TSA is also testing out digital ID scanners at airports in 15 states.

Residents are able to upload their driver's license to their digital wallet and scan them to get through TSA.

So far, Texas is not participating.