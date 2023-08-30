Expand / Collapse search

Rapper Travis Scott coming to Dallas on first tour since deadly Astroworld tragedy

A crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston in 2021 killed 10 people.

DALLAS - Rapper Travis Scott is going on tour for the first time since the 2021's Astroworld Festival tragedy in Houston.

Scott announced dates and destinations for his 28-city Circus Maximus World Tour on Tuesday.

He will make a stop at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Oct. 17.

He is also performing at the Moody Center in Austin on Nov. 21.

In Nov. 2021, 10 people were killed at Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston during a massive crowd surge.

A grand jury opted not to charge Scott.

Travis Scott's The Circus Maximus World Tour

  • Charlotte, NC - 10/11
  • Raleigh, NC - 10/13
  • Dallas, TX - 10/17
  • Kansas City, MO - 10/20
  • Denver, CO - 10/22
  • Phoenix, AZ - 10/25
  • Las Vegas, NV - 10/29
  • Oakland, CA - 10/31
  • Los Angeles, CA - 11/5
  • Seattle, WA - 11/8
  • Vancouver, BC - 11/10
  • Portland, OR - 11/12
  • Salt Lake City, UT - 11/15
  • Tulsa, OK - 11/18
  • Austin, TX - 11/21
  • Atlanta, GA - 11/25
  • Miami, FL - 11/27
  • Nashville, TN - 12/4
  • Baltimore, MD - 12/6
  • Pittsburgh, PA - 12/8
  • Philadelphia, PA - 12/10
  • Detroit, MI - 12/12
  • Chicago, IL - 12/15
  • Brooklyn, NY - 12/18
  • New York City, NY - 12/21
  • Boston, MA - 12/23
  • Newark, NJ - 12/26
  • Toronto, ON - 12/29