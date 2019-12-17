'Rapid exit of corpses' following onstage fire during Les Miserables production

article

People attending a production of Les Miserables in the United Kingdom thought an onstage fire was part of the production.

Except it wasn't.

According to tweets made by various members of the audience, one of the actors climbed the barricade with a flaming torch and accidentally set fire to the barricade.

Audience members thought the fire was a part of the production until actors whose characters lay dead on the set began to get up and evacuate.

According to reports by the BBC, officials with the venue where the production took place said the show had to stop for 10 minutes after stagehands put out a small fire.

Advertisement

This story was reproted on from Phoenix.