Ranger church holds special service after building destroyed by wildfire

It was a Sunday service people of Second Baptist Church Ranger will never forget.

Wendy Rodgers’ first visit was with a boyfriend.

"January 1993, I started coming…He was an EMT at the time," she recalled. "And he got a call and had to quit playing the piano and just got up and walked out and I’m sitting there going, I don’t know anybody."

That boyfriend is now her husband.

"We’ve been married 27 years," she said.

They were married at the church and their children were baptized there. Decades of joyful memories. Now, the church building is a total loss following the Eastland complex wildfires, which continue to burn.

"There’s just this palpable fear, mingled with disbelief," Second Baptist Church Ranger Pastor Dr. Wade Berry said.

Berry, who’s legally blind, might not visualize the building the way others do, but he senses the inside of it in other ways.

"The old wood sound…When you walk by it, lay your hand on it and your ring makes that, that hollow wood sound," he said. "Life has been lived here, you know."

The Second Baptist Church building had been standing for more than 75 years.

This was the first Sunday where churchgoers have been unable to worship inside due to the devastating wildfires.

At the same time, those who attend church there say that’s not keeping them from sharing a very important message.

"As followers of Jesus, we know that we will have trouble, but we also know that God is with us," Berry said.

The church service was outside Sunday, and the painful reminder of their old church building was across the street.

"Everybody cried. All of us cried," Rodgers said.

But they know their church is more than a building.

"Without the people, it’s just a building," Rodgers explained. "You know, the church is the people, and so the church is still standing."

The church only has about 15 members, but some area churches cancelled their services Sunday to attend Second Baptist’s gathering.

"We just came out to show our support today," said Brenda Gwinn, with Ranger First United Pentecostal Church.

Second Baptist doesn’t know exactly what the future holds.

"Life doesn’t stop because something bad happens," Rodgers added.

But their faith reveals that they’ll move forward as family.

"You know, we all understand that God doesn’t promise us that bad things won’t happen. He promises that when it does, he’ll be there with us," Rodgers said.

