Quinton Simon disappearance: Video shows fight between grandmother, babysitter

New video reportedly shows a fight between the grandmother and babysitter of 20-month-old Quinton Simon. The toddler was reported missing from his coastal Georgia home on Oct. 5.

WSAV reports Quinton’s babysitter had called Georgia’s Division of Family & Children Services concerned for the young boy’s welfare. The station obtained video showing a heated confrontation between the babysitter, Diana McCarta, and the child’s grandmother, Billie Jo Howell.

"This is my baby, not yours," Quinton’s grandmother can be heard saying in the video.

The confrontation, which starts in the babysitter's living room, eventually makes its way outside as the two women yell over each other. A substantial amount of the exchange is unintelligible because of that, but it is clear each is accusing the other of lying.

"My baby's not dead," the grandmother could be heard saying, upset over an alleged memorial she accused the babysitter of putting up.

At one point, the grandmother seems to accuse the babysitter of having the access and opportunity to have taken the toddler.

"Do you got Quinton? Do you have Quinton?" the grandmother could be heard yelling.

"I don't have Quinton," the babysitter responds.

"You’re the only one that can go in to my house," the grandmother says as she walks away.

Quinton’s babysitter reported to the police she was told the night before his disappearance that her services would not be needed that day.

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley says the boy's mother had told investigators her boyfriend had gotten up around 6 a.m. and saw the boy in his playpen. Three hours later, she called 911 to report him missing.

Chief Hadley says investigators were back out at the toddler’s Buckhalter Road home, where he lives with his mother, her boyfriend, his grandparents, and two other children. Investigators plan to search the home and property again using K-9s.

Earlier this week, firefighters were called in to help drain the backyard pool at the home.

Investigators had reached out to the child’s biological father, but do not consider him a suspect.

Quinton’s disappearance sparked an intensive multi-agency search made up of federal, state, and local law enforcement including the FBI. There are more than 40 FBI agents from the Savannah and Brunswick offices as well as agents from specialized FBI units such as the Child Abduction Rapid Deployment team assisting in the case.

On Tuesday, police announced evidence was seized which might be critical in the case. Investigators say they are analyzing that evidence.

The chief expects to hold a press conference on Thursday to give an update on the case.

Quinton was last seen wearing a light blue Sesame Street T-shirt and black pants.

Police are asking anyone with credible information to call detectives at 912-667-3134. Anyone who believes they see Quinton is asked to call 911 immediately.