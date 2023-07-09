Man with Puerto Rico driver's license cited for not having valid license in Arlington

Arlington police have dropped a ticket against a man with a Puerto Rico driver's license after an officer cited him for not having a valid driver's license.

Luis Alvelo was ticketed on June 30 after he stopped to drop off passengers in a prohibited zone at Globe Life Stadium, according to police.

During the stop, he gave the officer a valid Puerto Rico license, but the officer did not believe it was valid.

Alvelo was cited for his parking, improper window tints, and driving unlicensed, even though Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory and driver's licenses issued there are valid across the U.S.

Arlington police have since acknowledged the officer should not have cited Alvelo, and have dropped the unlicensed driver citation, though Alvelo is still facing the other citations.