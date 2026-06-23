Public transportation for FIFA World Cup in North Texas running smoothly, officials say

The Brief The North Texas FIFA World Cup Organizing Committee says 5,000 to 6,000 fans are taking public transportation to and from World Cup matches in Arlington. Both the North Texas FWC Organizing Committee and the North Central Texas Council of Governments say the transportation plan has performed well so far; riders FOX 4 spoke to seem to agree. Officials say fans arriving early and staying late at venues like Texas Live! have eased stress on public transportation throughout the tournament so far.



Groups in charge of organizing the public transportation plan for FIFA World Cup matches say so far, everything has gone smoothly.

FIFA World Cup public transit in North Texas

What we know:

The North Texas FIFA World Cup Organizing Committee and the North Central Texas Council of Governments held a press conference Tuesday to give an update on how their public transit plan for the World Cup has performed so far.

The official plan involves taking the Trinity Railway Express to the CentrePort Station south of DFW Airport, then taking a bus to a parking lot north of Dallas Stadium.

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Officials said that on average, 5,000 to 6,000 fans are using their public transportation plan going to and from matches.

80% of riders take the TRE east, while 20% come to CentrePort Station from the west.

Michael Morris, Director of Transportation for the NCTCG, says that fans who arrive early and stay late at venues like Texas Live! in Arlington have eased congestion on the public transit system.

What they're saying:

"They're walking up through the tent, directly into their charter buses. Very little time in a queue, maybe three to five minutes. Most of the time, no queue. They're walking directly to their buses," Morris said.

"The buses are getting to the CentrePort station in the 20 minute allotment. We have no queue with regard to those individuals walking down to the platform."

Michael Morris

Local perspective:

On non-match days, fans can use DART to get to the FIFA Fan Festival in Fair Park. FOX 4's Alex Boyer spoke to several fans about their experience using public transit during the World Cup so far.

"DART is a good experience. I took the Silver Line, the Orange Line, the Green Line. it's been a good experience," Carlos Coloma said.

"It was very nice. It was easy to come here. We're in Richardson, so we take like two trains to get here," Rigo Herrera said.

What's next:

Officials aren't recommending any changes to the current system, but will keep an eye on the rest of the tournament and adjust as needed.