Public helps name Fort Worth Zoo's new baby giraffe

The votes are in and the young giraffe at the Fort Worth Zoo finally has a name -- Nakuru.

The male giraffe calf was born on June 15. He weighed 158 pounds and was 6 feet and 2 inches tall.

The zoo gave its online followers the chance to vote on his name.

The name Nakuru honors Lake Nakuru National Park in the African nation of Kenya where this species of giraffe is found.

The Fort Worth Zoo said more than 5,400 people voted in the poll online.