Protesters gather outside Dallas Police Headquarters after people detained at demonstration

article

Protesters gathered outside Dallas Police Headquarters Saturday, and the crowd was blocking traffic on Lamar Street at times.

They said they were upset because a local civil rights activist was detained by police during a skirmish with Trump supporters who were out demonstrating.

Police said no one was arrested, and that "a few" people were detained for questioning.

According to Dallas PD, officers were called about a disturbance in the 1900 block of Main Street at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Responding officers reported seeing a "disturbance" between "several" people.

Police said those involved were detained and taken to police headquarters for questioning.

Advertisement

SWAT and riot response teams were staged nearby while the group of protesters marched Saturday.