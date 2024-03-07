Protesters gather at White House ahead of State of the Union address

A large group of protesters have gathered near the White House ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Thursday.

The demonstration began at 6 p.m. in Lafayette Square.

According to an Instagram post , many of the demonstrators are with the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights and were there to show support for Palestine as the war between Israel and Hamas continues.

"Our People's State of the Union rally will demonstrate that the U.S. public demands a permanent ceasefire now and an end to arming Israel with our tax dollars," the post read.

One person was arrested at 16th and H Streets, Northwest, around 6:00 p.m. by MPD officers. Police say the individual was charged with reckless driving. No injuries were reported.

The protests added to the jammed traffic in the area as more road closures went into place beginning at 7 p.m.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

In his annual State of the Union address, Biden is expected to discuss the Israel-Hamas conflict and ceasefire efforts. He’s also expected to address immigration, the economy and abortion – something Democrats have made a central campaign topic ahead of the 2024 election.

Additionally, many believe Biden will use the address to rebuke claims about his age and memory, which polls show has become a key sticking point for many voters ahead of November.

Biden will appear before a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol at 9 p.m. ET.