Prosper man who shot neighbor's pit bull will not face charges

A man who shot a neighbor's pit bull in Prosper will not face charges.

The city of Prosper says that the man was in his own yard on Broadway Street Tuesday, when his neighbor's dog got loose and "aggressively approached" him.

The neighbor then shot the dog with a 9mm pistol.

The dog ran off and was picked up by a driver on Preston Road.

The city says the shooter called to report the incident to police.

Officers talked to the owner of the dog who admitted the animal had gotten loose in the past.

The woman who picked up the dog took him to the vet where he is recovering.

The story of the dog spread on social media.

A fundraiser for the pit bull raised more than $3,100.