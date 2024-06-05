article

The Prosper Police Department has gotten a lot of attention for a vehicle it brought to a recent event.

On June 1, the department posted a photo of two officers outside of town hall with an enormous Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle.

"The Prosper Police Department is committed to keeping our Town safe and this vehicle is a vital part of that mission," the department said in a comment on Facebook.

Many on social media questioned the need for such a vehicle and the cost to taxpayers.

The vehicle, valued at $689,000, was not paid for by the town or tax dollars. It was acquired through the Federal 1033 program run by the US Department of Defense's Law Enforcement Support Office.

The program transfers weapons, equipment and vehicles from the military to civilian law enforcement agencies.

Prosper acquired the vehicle in 2019 and says it is designed for active shooter situations, hostage rescues and was even used for recent high water rescues.

The town is far from the only local law enforcement to get an MRAP through the program.

FOX 4 pulled documents from the Federal 1033 listing every North Texas department that received a mine-resistant vehicle from the program.