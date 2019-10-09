Program allows Dallas County inmates to embrace creativity

article

The Dallas County jail is working to encourage some prisoners to use their creativity for good.

Prison Fellowship, a Christian organization, is working with jailers and women in custody.

The women are being shown how artwork and writing can be a positive outlet when they get out.

“I know this letter helps me leave all that in the past. It helps me, you know, rejuvenate myself,” said Jessica Torres, an inmate.

“They give you something to look forward to. They help you get ready to go back out into the community,” added Tracy Moberley, another inmate.

The program is one of nearly two dozen programs at the Dallas County jail helping inmates transition back to life on the outside.