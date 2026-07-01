Prison bus flips during crash east of Waco

The Brief A prison bus overturned during a crash near Waco on Wednesday. The crash happened on State Highway 164 in Groesbeck. Police say no prisoners have escaped from the bus.



A Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison bus overturned during a crash just east of Waco.

What we know:

The crash happened Wednesday morning on State Highway 164 in Groesbeck, just east of FM 3371. That’s about 40 miles east of Waco.

In a Facebook post, the Groesbeck Police Department described the single-vehicle crash as "major." Both sides of the highway were closed.

The scene of a prison bus crash in Groesbeck, Texas, on July 1, 2026. (Facebook/Groesbeck Police Department / FOX Local)

According to a Facebook post from the TDCJ, the bus was transporting 26 inmates from county jails to the Gurney prison in Palestine, Texas. Three TDCJ staff members were also on the bus.

Five inmates and one staff member were taken to the hospital for treatment, according to TDCJ. None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

What they're saying:

"All occupants are accounted for and there is NO threat to the public," Groesbeck Police Chief Chris Henson wrote in the post.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash was not released.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.