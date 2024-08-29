Princeton police officer and suspect hurt in early morning shooting

article

The Brief A police officer in Princeton was shot early Thursday morning while responding to a call about an assault. The assault suspect was also shot during the altercation. Both the officer and the suspect are said to be stable at the hospital.



A police officer in the Collin County city of Princeton was shot early Thursday morning after being attacked by a suspect.

The Princeton Police Department said it happened around 3 a.m. as the officer was responding to a call about an assault.

The officer located the suspect near Dahlia Way and Princeton Crossroads, and there was some sort of altercation.

Police said the suspect attacked the officer with a weapon, leading to both being shot.

Both were taken to the hospital. It’s not clear how badly they were hurt, but police said both are stable.

The suspect, who has not yet been named, is facing a charge of aggravated assault on a public servant.

The injured officer’s name has not yet been released.

The Texas Rangers will investigate the officer-involved shooting.