Prince Albert of Monaco tests positive for new coronavirus, Palace says

article

The palace of Monaco says Prince Albert II has tested positive for the coronavirus, but says there’s little concern for his health.

In a statement, the palace says the 62-year-old is being treated by doctors from the Princess Grace Hospital. The hospital was named after his American actress Grace Kelly.

Grace Kelly was born in Philadephia and the Kelly family home in East Falls was renovated in 2018.

The renovated historical landmark, pending zoning approval, the house will serve as the US arm of Prince Albert's environmental organization as well as host events for the Princess Grace Foundation, which supports emerging talent in the arts.

Albert plans to continue working from his home office in the palace.

Advertisement

RELATED COVERAGE:

Wolf orders shutdown of all non-essential businesses in Pennsylvania

How COVID-19 has impacted Delaware Valley so far

Interactive map tracks spread of COVID-19 globally

Restaurants, bars closed in 5 Pa. counties due to COVID-19

THE ILLNESS

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW

The Department of Health is giving few details about patients. It is not saying how many samples it is testing, how many negative tests it has taken or how many people it is monitoring under quarantine. It is also not saying where precisely someone traveled when they were exposed.

At least three medical personnel who treated people who tested positive have also been quarantined, newspapers have reported.

The map below illustrates where confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus exist across the world. See mobile version here.

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.