President Trump claims Abbott lost Texas governor race because he became a 'RINO'

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The Brief Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeated Greg Abbott in the Texas gubernatorial race, becoming the state’s first Democratic governor in over 30 years. Donald Trump criticized Abbott on TruthSocial following his loss, claiming the governor lost because he became a "RINO" in recent months. Abbott conceded the race around 10 p.m. on election night, calling Hinojosa to congratulate her and offer transition assistance.



President Donald Trump took to social media to comment on the midterm election results after Democrats won multiple races in Texas.

What we know:

Gina Hinojosa’s win over Greg Abbott in the Texas governor’s race marked the first time a Democrat has secured the position in over three decades.

Trump visited Texas multiple times in an effort to drum up support for Republicans in the lead up to the election.

He previously endorsed Abbott in February, calling him an "exceptional governor and man." However, the president’s tune shifted on Tuesday night after Abbott’s loss.

Trump wrote in TruthSocial post that, "If Greg Abbott, the Governor of Texas, hadn’t become a RINO in the last six months of his Political Life, he wouldn’t have lost," adding that "he went back to his original formula, and it wasn’t pretty! "

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Dig deeper:

The term "RINO" stands for "Republican in Name Only," and is often used by party members to criticize politicians who they believe are too moderate or disloyal to core party stances.

Big picture view:

Abbott conceded the election to Hinojosa around 10 p.m. after he said he had looked at "all the details of every county in the entire state."

Hinojosa said the Republican governor called to congratulate her and offered to help with her transition into office.