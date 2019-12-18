Pres. Donald Trump suggests late congressman John Dingell is 'looking up'

In his speech in Battle Creek, President Donald Trump was on stage for more than an hour. Throughout, he berated his Democratic opponents and even mocked the late congressman John Dingell, saying he may now be 'looking up', appearing to reference heaven and hell.

Trump was talking about how he helped give the longterm congressman John Dingell the best treatment to honor his life and service.

"I have them the A treatment," Trump said, saying Congresswoman Debbie Dingell called him. "I could have given him the B, C treatment. But I gave them the A treatment."

He then recounted a story where Dingell told him that her husband would be so thrilled, looking down and he would be so happy.

"I said 'that's okay, don't worry about'. Maybe he's looking up, I don't know," Trump said. "Maybe. Maybe. But let's assume he's looking down, but I gave him A+, not A, not B+."

The quip was met with groans from the crowd as Trump continued to tout his treatment of John Dingell.

He said he gave Dingell the rotunda, lowered the flags, and gave him the 'A+ treatment'.

John Dingell died in Februrary of this year. He served in Congress longer than anyone in United States history. He was a proud World War II veteran, public servant and Michigander.

The Democrat was first sworn in as a member of the House in 1955, taking over the seat his father John Dingell, Sr. held for more than two decades. His wife, Debbie, currently holds his seat.

In response to the dig, Dingell asked Trump to set politics aside:

"My husband earned all his accolades after a lifetime of service. I’m preparing for the first holiday season without the man I love. You brought me down in a way you can never imagine and your hurtful words just made my healing much harder."

Rep. Dingell voted in favor of impeaching Trump earlier in the night.