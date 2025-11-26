Prairie Lights kicks off 20th anniversary bigger and brighter than ever

The Brief Prairie Lights, the two-mile drive-through light display in Grand Prairie, is opening for its 20th anniversary season on Thanksgiving night. Organizers promise the attraction, which features over 5 million lights, is "bigger, brighter and more elaborate," with expanded features and new programming. The display is located at Lynn Creek Park on Joe Pool Lake and costs $50 per vehicle, running nightly through New Year’s Eve.



As Prairie Lights prepares to open for its 20th anniversary season, organizers say visitors can expect the holiday tradition to return bigger, brighter and more elaborate than ever.

20 years of Prairie Lights

What we know:

The two-mile drive-through display at Lynn Creek Park on Joe Pool Lake features more than 5 million lights. The city begins building the attraction in September to ensure it’s ready for its Thanksgiving night debut, according to Emily Linares, the special events manager for the Grand Prairie Parks, Arts and Recreation Department.

The annual event leads visitors through themed lands and storylines created entirely with choreographed light displays. The 20th anniversary brought added pressure to deliver something new, said designer Josh Barnett, owner of Lightasmic, who has built Prairie Lights’ installations since 2011.

Josh Barnett

Some of the attractions’ largest features, including the popular light tunnel, have been expanded and reprogrammed. The route ends at the walk-through Holiday Village, which includes concessions, shops and photos with Santa.

New features and the designer's vision

What they're saying:

"Even if you’ve been coming the last 19 years, you're getting a brand-new experience this year," Linares said. "Prairie Lights is all about creating those traditions with your family."

"What’s going to make it special for them in year 20? We really put a lot of thought into it," Barnett said.

Barnett said the displays use LED rope lighting to create a cleaner and more modern appearance.

"I love driving through, incognito, with my windows down just listening to people as they make comments and ooh and ahh at everything, it’s the greatest," said Barnett.

"Come out here, have a good time, forget about what's going on right now just have time with your family and feel joy."

Local perspective:

While the 20th anniversary brings upgrades, Linares said the goal remains the same.

"We’ve been in operation for 20 years because we create those special memories for people," she said.

Dates and admission for Prairie Lights

Dig deeper:

Admission is $50 per vehicle. Gates open November 27 at 6 p.m. nightly through New Year’s Eve, with the lights operating until about 10 p.m.