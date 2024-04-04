Powerball drawing: 3 tickets sold in Texas win $150,000 prize

The Powerball jackpot continues to climb after another drawing with no big winner on Wednesday night.

The winning numbers in the April 3, 2024 Powerball drawing are: 11, 38, 41, 62 and 65 with a Powerball of 15.

The potential jackpot of $1.09 billion was the ninth-largest in U.S. history.

There were 9 tickets that matched all 5 white balls, but not the Powerball.

The $1 million prize winning tickets were sold in California (2), Georgia, Massachusetts (2), Maryland, New Jersey, South Carolina and Washington.

The next Powerball drawing will be held on Saturday, April 6th.

The estimated jackpot for that drawing sits at $1.23 billion.

There have been 40 drawings since Jan. 1, the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

Texas Powerball Winners 4/3/2024

While no tickets in Texas won the billion dollar prize, thousands won something.

Three tickets matched 4 of the 5 white ball numbers, hit the Powerball and paid for the Power Play, according to the Texas Lottery.

Those three tickets are worth $150,000.

The Texas Lottery said 225,696 tickets sold in the Lone Star State won at least $4.

Check those tickets!