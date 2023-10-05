Powerball drawing: Two $1M winning tickets sold in North Texas as jackpot climbs to $1.4B

No one won the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, but there are a handful of people who won a million bucks or more.

The winning numbers in the Oct. 4 drawing were 9, 35, 54, 63 and 64 with a Powerball of 1.

3 tickets matched all 5 white numbers and chose the Power Play option to win $2 million prizes.

Those tickets were sold in Kentucky, Pennsylvania and an H-E-B in San Antonio.

7 other tickets matched all 5 white balls without the Power Play, which is good for $1 million.

Two of the tickets were sold in California, another in Colorado, New York, Pennsylvania and two were sold right here in North Texas.

The Texas Lottery says one ticket was sold at the S&Z Food Store off I-20 in Forney and the other was sold at the Quik Sak on Shawnee Trail in Lake Worth.

240,855 tickets sold in Texas won at least $4 in Wednesday's drawing, according to the Texas Lottery.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday.

The jackpot for the drawing has climbed to $1.4 billion.