$747 million Powerball jackpot nears, 9th largest lottery prize in US history

The Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $747 million, the fifth-largest prize in game history and the ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever.

The winner, who must match numbers on five white balls (1-69) and the red Powerball (1-26), also has the option to claim a one-time lump sum payment of an estimated $403.1 million before taxes.

The next drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET on Monday, Feb. 6.

The Powerball jackpot grows until a winning ticket is sold. Winners can choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 payments over 29 years, or take the lump sum payment. Federal and jurisdictional taxes are applicable to either payout.

The winning numbers for Saturday night’s drawing were white balls 58, 02, 15, 19, and 08. The Powerball number was 10 and the Power Play was 2x.

While no one won the grand prize, four tickets matched all five white balls to win $1 million in Florida, New Jersey, Oregon, and Pennsylvania, lottery officials said. The drawing also ended with 64 winning tickets worth $50,000 and 17 winning tickets worth $100,000.

Powerball drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday in 45 states, Washington D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

In this photo illustration, tickets for the Powerball lottery are seen on Nov. 7, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Photo illustration by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

The overall odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are just 1 in 292.2 million. To put that into perspective, those odds are a little worse than flipping a coin and getting heads 28 straight times, University of Nebraska-Omaha mathematics professor Andrew Swift previously told the Associated Press.

For those feeling lucky and wanting to spend $2 for a ticket, the overall odds of winning any prize is a little better at 1 in 24.9.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.