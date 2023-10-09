Powerball drawing: Mansfield resident wins $1M, $1.55B jackpot up for grabs Monday night

No one won the $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot on Saturday night, but there are a handful of people who won a million bucks or more.

The numbers drawn Saturday night were: 47, 54, 57, 60, 65 and red Powerball 19.

2 tickets matched all 5 white numbers and chose the Power Play option to win $2 million prizes.

Those tickets were sold in Iowa and Maine.

10 other tickets matched all 5 white balls without the Power Play, which is good for $1 million.

Related article

The winning tickets were sold in California, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, and Massachusetts and Texas each saw two winning tickets.

One Texas winning ticket was sold at the Bottle N Bag in Uvalde and the other was sold at the Kold Spot on Hwy 157 in Mansfield.

Even if you didn't win the big jackpot check your tickets.

341,548 tickets sold in Texas won at least $4 in Saturday's drawing.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday night.

The jackpot for the drawing has climbed to $1.55 billion.

It is the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.