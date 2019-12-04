Post Malone giving away free limited-edition Crocs in Southlake

article

Rapper Post Malone will be giving away free pairs of his new limited-edition Crocs Wednesday morning in North Texas.

Malone has been working with Crocs on the exclusive Post Malone x Crocs Duet Max Clog. They are set to launch on Dec. 10.

But fans can snag a free pair (while supplies last) a week early by visiting the Chicken Express on Highway 114 in Southlake starting at 10:30 a.m.

Malone grew up in North Texas and worked at the restaurant before becoming a recording artist.

He won’t be at the restaurant Wednesday but still wanted to pay it forward by gifting the shoes to fans and customers at the place where he got his start.