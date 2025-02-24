Pope Francis shows slight improvements amid North Texas Catholics' continued prayers

The Brief Pope Francis remains in critical condition, but lab tests show slight improvements as he battles pneumonia, the Vatican announced Monday. Pope Francis continues to use supplemental oxygen but with a slightly reduced oxygen flow and concentrations. The Vatican says the Argentinian pope hasn't had any more respiratory crises since Saturday, but his prognosis remains guarded. Meanwhile, Catholics across North Texas and across the globe continue praying for the pope's recovery.



The Vatican says Pope Francis remains in critical condition, but lab tests show slight improvements as he battles pneumonia in both lungs.

Doctors also say the 88-year-old's mild kidney issue is under control.

The Vatican says Pope Francis is in good spirits, was not in pain and was not receiving artificial nutrition.

He received the Eucharist in the morning and resumed working in the afternoon from his hospital bed.

Catholics all around the world continue to pray for his full recovery.

What we know:

Monday marks the tenth day that the 88-year-old pontiff has been hospitalized, battling pneumonia in both lungs.

Pope Francis continues to use supplemental oxygen but with a slightly reduced oxygen flow and concentrations.

The Vatican says the Argentinian pope hasn't had any more respiratory crises since Saturday, but his prognosis remains guarded.

Some 200 people attended a standing-room-only mass held at his hospital in Rome on Monday.

Local perspective:

Here in Dallas, parishioners flocked to a noon mass at Cathedral Guadalupe to pray for Francis' health.

"Definitely praying for him, praying that he feels better and that God will guide him during this time," said parishioner Nolan Parker.

"He's a human, and he has struggles," said parishioner Henry Gardner. "But he's led the faithful well, so we're grateful for his papacy and all the good that he's done."

Bishop Michael Olson is head of the Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth. His 92 parishes preach to more than one million North Texas Catholics.

"For Catholics, it's a time for us to pray for his health, for his recovery, for his freedom from pain," he said.

Bishop Olson has met with Pope Francis several times over the past decade.

"He very much wants to listen. He's very generous with his time," he said. "I think he keeps up with an enormous amount of information and people throughout the world."

Olson says Francis' illness is a familiar pain to many.

"Many people go through the sickness of an elderly parent and accompanying them as they gradually debilitate and pass away," he said. "And so I think it's encouraging for us to know that none of us are alone in this endeavor."

What's next:

Back in Rome, the Vatican announced the start of nighttime prayers for the pope's health in St. Peter's Square and invited Romans and others to join in.