Cardinal Kevin Farrell, former Dallas Bishop, to lead Catholic Church until new pope is chosen

The Brief Pope Francis died on Easter Monday at age 88 following complications from a respiratory illness. Cardinal Kevin Farrell, former Dallas bishop and current carmerlengo, will oversee the Catholic Church until a new pope is elected. A conclave of eligible cardinals will elect the next pope in a secret ballot.



Cardinal Kevin Farrell confirmed the pope’s death early Monday from the chapel of the Domus Sante Martin, where Francis had been living.

Farrell, a former Dallas Bishop, will lead the Catholic Church until a new pope is elected.

What they're saying:

"Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father, Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father," Farrell said.

Current pope

What we know:

Irish Cardinal Kevin Farrell—known as the camerlengo, or chamberlain—will oversee the day-to-day duties of the Catholic Church until a successor is elected. This period is known as sede vacante, which is Latin for "empty seat."

Cardinal Kevin Farrell

Cardinal Kevin Farrell (Source: The Vatican)

The backstory:

Kevin Farrell was Bishop of the Dallas Catholic Diocese from 2007 to 2016.

On August 15th, 2016, Pope Francis called the Irish-born Farrell to serve in the Roman Curia, elevating him to the position of Cardinal.

Since then, Farrell has moved up within the Catholic Church.

In February 2019, Pope Francis named him the Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church.

That title means Cardinal Farrell would become the interim pope if Francis was unable to serve as church's leader until the College of Cardinals elected a new pontiff. In the interim position, he would be responsible for overseeing the administration of the church. The camerlengo is also responsible for preparing the papal conclave to elect a new pope.

The 77-year-old Farrell has held several important titles within the church.

In September 2020, Pope Francis appointed him to be the president of the Commission for Confidential Matters.

In June 2023, he was named President of the Vatican City State Supreme Court.

Farrell has served as an ordained priest since 1978.

How is a new pope chosen?

Dig deeper:

After a pope dies or resigns, the dean of the College of Cardinals convenes secret meetings where cardinals discuss the church’s needs and the qualities required in a future pope. Then, the dean organizes the conclave balloting in the Sistine Chapel. This process happens in the papal conclave.

What is a conclave?

When a pope dies or resigns, cardinals are summoned to Rome to participate in a conclave, or secret meeting, to vote for a new pope.

A candidate must get two-thirds of the vote to become pope. The voting cardinals must be under 80 years old.

Four rounds of balloting take place every day until a candidate receives the necessary number of votes.

Pope Francis' death

ROME, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Candles with a portrait of Pope Francis are seen outside the Policlinico A. Gemelli Hospital where Pope Francis is hospitalized for pneumonia, on February 23, 2025 in Rome, Italy. Pope Francis was hospitalized in Rome on Fe Expand

As a young man, Francis suffered from chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed. On Feb. 14, 2025, he was hospitalized at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital after a respiratory crisis led to double pneumonia. He remained there for 38 days.

Francis appeared in St. Peter’s Square on Easter Sunday—one day before his death—to bless thousands and ride through the crowd in the popemobile. He also met with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance that day.

When did Pope Francis die?

What we know:

Francis died at 7:35 a.m. Easter Monday.

What they're saying:

"His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church," Farrell said. "He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God."